Oppo F19s, Oppo Enco Buds Launched In India: Prices, Specifications And More

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest Oppo F19s smartphone in India. The Oppo F19s has been launched with a 5,000mAh battery and a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone comes with an AMOLED display and Oppo’s RAM expansion technology that extends the smartphone’s RAM. The Oppo F19s has been launched at a price of Rs 19,990 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage varaint. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Glowing Black and Glowing Gold. The Oppo F19s is available for sale on the Oppo online store for users in India.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F19s comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also supports RAM expansion, meaning users can use the storage space on their smartphones to increase the RAM. The Oppo F19s supports up to 5GB of RAM expansion, which makes the RAM 11GB. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The Oppo F19s comes with a triple rear camera that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Oppo F19s comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo F19s comes with 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type C port. The smartphone does not support NFC.

Alongside the Oppo F19s, Oppo also launched the Oppo Enco Buds True wireless earphones. These are priced at Rs 1,799 and come with up to 24 hours of battery backup, intelligent call noise reduction, and a low latency game mode.

