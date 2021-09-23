Oppo F19s With 33W Fast Charging to Launch in India on September 27

Oppo India will refresh its F-smartphone series with the new Oppo F19s on September 27. Oppo has also set up a dedicated microsite on Flipkart that highlights some of its specifications and the launch of Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G ‘Diwali Edition’ in India soon. As per the website, the upcoming Oppo F19S will look similar to the Oppo F19 with a punch-hole display and rectangular rear camera module. The smartphone will carry a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Flash Charge support and sport a Glowing Black and Gold colour. The rear camera module reveals there will be a 48-megapixel primary camera.

As per previous leaks, Oppo F19s would include a 6.43-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor. It also purportedly appeared on Geekbench that tipped the availability of octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and at least 6GB of RAM. The listing also suggests that the Oppo F19s runs on Android 11 out-of-the-box. Oppo already sells a bunch of smartphones under the Oppo F19 series. The regular model, which also features a 33W fast charging carries a starting price tag of Rs 19,990. The Oppo F19 Pro’s starting price is set at Rs 21,990, and the Oppo F19 Pro Plus variant’s price starts at Rs 25,990. The upcoming Oppo F19s could likely be priced under Rs 25,000 in India.

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition could be similar to last year’s Oppo F17 Pro Diwali Edition that featured a distinct gold colour to celebrate the festival of light. Overall, the specifications remained the same, and we expect the Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition may release with an additional accessory. Oppo will also launch a Blue colour variant of the Oppo Enco Buds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in the country. All these products may get sale offers during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale that is starting on October 7.

