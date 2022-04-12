Oppo has launched two new smartphones in India - the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. The two debuted alongside Oppo Enco Air 2 Pro TWS earbuds. The 4G and 5G variants of the smartphones look more or less identical; however, the main difference lies in the processor. The 4G model is powered by Snapdragon 680 SoC, while the 5G version of Oppo F21 Pro comes with Snapdragon 695 SoC. The two phones also have an Orbit Light around the rear camera that functions as a notification indicator.

Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India

The Oppo F21 Pro 4G carries a price tag of Rs 22,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB storage variant, and customers can choose between Cosmic Black and Sunset Orange options. The latter features a Fiberglass-Leather design for a more premium look. The 5G-enabled Oppo F21 Pro carries a price tag of Rs 26,999 for the same 8GB + 128GB configuration. Customers can choose between Cosmic Black and Rainbow Spectrum shades. The Oppo F21 Pro will go on sale starting April 15, whereas the Oppo F21 Pro 5G will be available from April 21. As a part of the initial launch, customers will get 10 percent bank cashback and can choose a no-cost EMI payment option.

Oppo F21 Pro 4G Specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro is more feature-packed, but as some would say, the phone is not ‘future-ready’. It comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with 8GB RAM. It also runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12. Its rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera and two 2-megapixel sensors. At the front, the Oppo F21 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 camera sensor. Other key features include 128GB storage, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Another key feature includes ‘Smart Notification Hiding’ which essentially hides notifications if someone else is looking at the screen when a new message pops up. The phone comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo F21 Pro 5G Specifications

The Oppo F21 Pro 5G also comes with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and runs on Android 12-based ColorOS 12. However, the screen only supports a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor with two 2-megapixel cameras. The Oppo F21 Pro 5G packs a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. Other key features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

