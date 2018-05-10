English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
Oppo F7 is seeing a massive discount during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.
Oppo F7. (image: Oppo)
Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale is set to start from May 13 and the e-commerce giant has put up some exciting offers for its users during the sale period. One such eye-catching deal is being offered on the recently launched premium smartphone by Oppo, the Oppo F7. The device, which retails at a price of Rs 22,900 is seeing a whopping discount during the sale and will be available for just Rs 1000.
Of course, Flipkart has put up some terms and conditions on the deal and how the e-commerce giant will be able to pull off the massive discount on the recently launched smartphone is still a mystery. However, since the offer has been listed on the website, we expect that the reduced price will come with a combination of discount, cashback and an exchange offer upon the purchase of the Oppo F7.
Recently, Oppo also introduced a Diamond Black Cricket limited edition Oppo F7 at a price of Rs 21,990. The limited-edition units will be made available across Oppo retail stores and Flipkart from May 14. While 3 devices would come with the signatures of Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, the others would be launched with a fancy case cover for the OPPO F7 Cricket Limited Edition.
Oppo F7 Flipkart offer. (Image: Flipkart)
Also read: Apple Watch 3 Cellular: All You Need To Know Before It Launches in India On May 11
Oppo F7 Specifications
In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.
There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
Of course, Flipkart has put up some terms and conditions on the deal and how the e-commerce giant will be able to pull off the massive discount on the recently launched smartphone is still a mystery. However, since the offer has been listed on the website, we expect that the reduced price will come with a combination of discount, cashback and an exchange offer upon the purchase of the Oppo F7.
Recently, Oppo also introduced a Diamond Black Cricket limited edition Oppo F7 at a price of Rs 21,990. The limited-edition units will be made available across Oppo retail stores and Flipkart from May 14. While 3 devices would come with the signatures of Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, the others would be launched with a fancy case cover for the OPPO F7 Cricket Limited Edition.
Oppo F7 Flipkart offer. (Image: Flipkart)
Also read: Apple Watch 3 Cellular: All You Need To Know Before It Launches in India On May 11
Oppo F7 Specifications
In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.
There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.
Watch: Google IO - Updates to Artificial Intelligence | Feature
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sarthak Dogra
-
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
-
Wednesday 09 May , 2018
Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Rolls-Royce launches its first-ever SUV
Wednesday 09 May , 2018 Trump Pulls Out Of Iran Nuke Deal & What's In It For India?
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli to Miss Opening T20I Against Ireland as per Surrey Deal
- New Ford EcoSport Titanium S Leaked Before Launch, To Bring Back EcoBoost Engine – See Pics
- Oppo F7 Available For Rs 1000 During Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale
- Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Posts First Photo With Husband Anand After Wedding and Our Hearts Are Melting
- Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 18:9 Display, Dual-Cameras, A 16MP Selfie Camera Launched at Rs 10,500