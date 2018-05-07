Oppo F7 Diamond Black Cricket Limited Edition Launched in India at Rs 21,990

Now is the time to #StyleYourPlay with #OPPOF7 Cricket Limited Edition; coming to exclusive OPPO Stores and online on Flipkart, on May 14.

Oppo has announced Cricket Limited Edition variant of the Oppo F7 Diamond Black smartphone for Rs 21,990. The limited-edition units will be made available across Oppo retail stores and Flipkart from May 14. While 3 devices would come with the signatures of Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin and Rohit Sharma, the others would be launched with a fancy case cover for the OPPO F7 Cricket Limited Edition. The limited edition model will come with the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration.To recall, Oppo had already launched a Diamond Black colour of the F7 flagship smartphone in India. The Diamond Black variant of Oppo F7 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, apart from this all the specifications of the device is same as the original Oppo F7.In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.