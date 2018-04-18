English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo F7 Diamond Black Edition With 6GB RAM, 128GB storage Launched in India
Oppo F7 Diamond Black variant will be made available from April 21 on Flipkart, Amazon and Paytm Mall, and the company’s own stores.
Oppo F7 Diamond Black Edition With 6GB RAM, 128GB storage Launched in India (image: Oppo)
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched a Diamond Black colour of the F7 flagship smartphone in India. Initially, the smartphone was only available in solar red and moonlight silver colours. The Diamond Black variant of Oppo F7 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, apart from this all the specifications of the device is same as the original Oppo F7. The F7 Diamond Black 128GB first Sale will begin from April 21. The device will be available online on Flipkart, Amazon, PayTM and all Oppo offline stores across India. The price for the special edition is also hiked to Rs 26,990 from Rs 21,990 for the regular variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage.
In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.
There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.
Shine bright like a diamond. Get your hands on the #OPPOF7 Diamond Black – 128GB with cutting edge technology and breathtaking looks. Does it fit in your style as well?— OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) April 18, 2018
To Pre-order visit the nearest store. #CaptureTheRealYou
Know more - https://t.co/gQDgaT7Z2x pic.twitter.com/UQHifbhSkK
