Oppo F7 Flaunted by Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Set For March 26 Launch

Make way for the all-new #OPPOF7 now with an awesome notch screen. Can you guess who the Indian cricketer is behind the phone? pic.twitter.com/dc2vaHlm2m — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) March 10, 2018

Oppo India has announced the arrival of a new smartphone to India and has named it Oppo F7. Through a series of tweets over the past few days, Oppo has been hinting at the launch of the smartphone, scheduled for March 26 as per reports, with the Indian cricket stars holding the upcoming device. The company has been running a contest, wherein twitter users are asked to identify the cricketers behind the smartphone. As of now, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and R. Ashwin can be seen holding the Oppo F7 in three successive posts by the company.As for the smartphone, Oppo F7 can be seen sporting an Apple iPhone X like notch at the top of its display. As per speculations, the smartphone is expected to carry a 6-inch FullView display with a Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels) resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It might be powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor and offer a 64GB storage in two different RAM options, 4GB and 6GB.Building on its F-series smartphones, the Oppo F7 is expected to be a selfie-focused smartphone, with rumours hinting at a 25-megapixel front camera backed by Artificial Intelligence for an enhanced image quality. It is also expected to come with Augmented Reality face stickers and beautification modes.the company has not revealed the price of the Oppo F7 as of now. It is expected to be priced around Rs 25,000 in India.