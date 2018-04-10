Oppo F7 Goes on First Open Sale in India: Price, Specifications And More

Oppo F7, the recently launched smartphone by Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is now available for purchase via an open sale in India through both online including Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm and offline channels. This sale comes a week after the smartphone first became available via a flash sale. Oppo F7 has a 25-megapixel selfie camera and sports a large 6.23-inch display with bezel-less design and notch above the display, like the iPhone X as its major highlights. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 21,990 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB is priced at Rs 26,990. Launch offers include 5 percent cash back on purchases through ICICI and Axis credit cards. Along with this, the buyers can also avail 120GB 4G data offer from Reliance Jio and one-time screen replacement warranty from the company. Meanwhile, Oppo has also announced the first sale for Diamond Black Edition will be on April 18.In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.