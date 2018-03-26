English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo F7 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

Oppo F7 is expected to feature an iPhone-X like notch, a design pattern that is being taken up by other Chinese manufacturers.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 26, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is set to refresh its "F" series with the launch of F7 in India. The Oppo F7 will be launched at an event in Mumbai at 12 noon on Monday. A successor to the F5, the device takes the idea of all-screen front even further. The smartphone is expected to feature an iPhone-X like notch, a design pattern that is being taken up by other Chinese manufacturers.

The company is hosting a live stream so that one can watch the unveiling online. The live stream will be hosted on Oppo India website and official India YouTube channel.



In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 will feature a 6.2-inch full-HD+ Super Full-Screen display bearing 19:9 aspect ratio, 89.09 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 1080×2280 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the mobile phone is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P60 processor with 6GB RAM, and 64GB or 128GB storage. The Oppo F7 will run Android 8.0 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.0 with features such as face unlock and screen recording.

In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. Oppo F7 is expected to come packed with 3,400mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the smartphone is said to offer 4G, VoLTE, 3G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS.

The new F7 is expected to be priced around Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000. As far as the availability is concerned, it might be made available on March 28.

---

