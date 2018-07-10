English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oppo F7 Prices Slashed by Rs 3,000 on Amazon And Flipkart
The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.
Oppo F7.
Oppo had launched the F7 back in March this year. The Oppo F7 currently has a 4GB RAM/64GB and a 6GB RAM/128GB variant. When launched, the 4GB RAM version was priced at Rs 21,990 while the 6GB version was priced at 26,990. Just months after the launch of the Oppo F7, both versions of the smartphone have received a price cut on Amazon and Flipkart. According to a report by Mobigyaan, the 4GB RAM version has gotten a price cut of Rs 2,000 while the 6GB RAM version gets Rs 3,000 off its price. Both prices now stand at Rs 19,990 and Rs 23,990 respectively.
The Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM. In terms of optics, the smartphone has a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The camera features a Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.
