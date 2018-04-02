English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo F7 to go on Sale For The First Time at 12 pm Today: Here is How to Buy
This is the first flash sale of the smartphone and its regular sale will begin from April 9 on both online and offline channels.
Oppo's recently launched smartphone Oppo F7 will go on its first flash sale at 12:00 pm exclusively on Flipkart today. This is the first flash sale of the smartphone and its regular sale will begin from April 9 on both online and offline channels. The Oppo F7 price in India has been set at of Rs 21,990 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB is priced at Rs 26,990. The launch offers include 5 percent cash back for the ICICI credit card holders, in addition to 120GB 4G data to the Jio customers along with Rs 1,200 cashback over 12 months.
In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.
In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.
There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.
