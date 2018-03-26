Oppo F7 vs Vivo V9: Prices, Specifications And Features Compared

Two major Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo and Vivo has launched their new smartphones in Indian market back to back with an iPhone X-like notch as their key highlight. The Vivo V9 looks strikingly similar to the Apple iPhone X, especially from the front. Like the iPhone X, Vivo V9 comes with a Full View display with a notch at the top centre. The notch sports the earpiece, selfie camera LED notification light and a sensor. Through the notch, Vivo V9 offers a screen-to-body ratio of almost a 90 percent. Vivo V9 also supports face unlock security feature. At the same time, the new Oppo F7 smartphone also follows the same trend popularised by the iPhone X - of sporting a notch on the top of the display to house components like the front camera, earpiece, and proximity sensor in a bezel-less display design just like Vivo V9. Here is a comparison of the specifications that both the smartphones carry and the features that they have to offer.The Vivo V9 sports a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Full View display with Full HD+ (2280x1080 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC and carries a 4GBRAM with 64GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The phone runs the latest Android 8.1 Oreo-based FunTouch OS 4.0 and is backed by a 3260 mAh battery. The V9 comes with AI Smart Engine that aims to boost the smartphone's performance over time through smart storage management and app launching based on the user behaviour. To enhance the accuracy of its face unlock, the V9 features AI Face Access. An additional AI Attention Sensing helps to adjust the volume of notifications when the user is looking at the screen.The Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM. There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.The Vivo V9 sports a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4) for depth effect in the images. It offers Bokeh mode, Shot Refocus for adjusting the depth effect post clicking the picture, an HDR mode, PDAF and dual-LED flash. At the front, the smartphone comes with a 24-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and AI support for enhanced selfies.On the other hand, the Oppo F7 offers a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.Vivo V9 price in India is Rs. 22,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, which is the only one launched in the country. Pre-orders for the Vivo V9 will begin from Friday while the smartphone will start retailing from April 2 onwards through offline and online channels including Flipkart and Amazon India. Paytm is giving cashback of Rs. 2,299 on using the code 'VIVOV9', while Amazon is giving cashback of 5 percent in the form of Pay balance.The Oppo F7 comes with a price tag of Rs 21,990 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB is priced at Rs 26,990. The first sale will commence from April 9, 2018. The launch offers include 5 percent cash back for the ICICI credit card holders, in addition to 120GB 4G data to the Jio customers along with Rs 1,200 cashback over 12 months.