1-min read

Oppo F7 With 25-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 6.23-Inch Full HD+ Display Launched in India For Rs 21,990

The Oppo F7 comes with a price tag of Rs 21,990 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB is priced at Rs 26,990.

News18 Tech

Updated:March 26, 2018, 2:43 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its latest flagship Oppo F7 in India. The Oppo F7 comes with a price tag of Rs 21,990 for the 64GB variant, while the 128GB is priced at Rs 26,990. It will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting on April 2 and offline channels in the form of flash sale. The first sale will commence from April 9, 2018. The launch offers include 5 percent cash back for the ICICI credit card holders, in addition to 120GB 4G data to the Jio customers along with Rs 1,200 cashback over 12 months.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo F7 features a 6.23-inch Super Full-Screen display with full HD+ (2280×1080 pixels) resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor. The dual-SIM Oppo F7 runs ColorOS 5.0, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The F7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage and the 128GB model features 6GB of RAM.




In terms of optics, the smartphone is said to have a 16-megapixel camera on the back, with f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording, and dual-tone LED flash and a 25-megapixel camera in front for selfies. The cameras feature Sensor HDR mode to accommodate the light settings for ideal photography, as well as the AR stickers. There is an AI album as well, where the artificial intelligence will recognize the photo library and sort them into collections based on people, places, time and events.




There is also a rear-facing fingerprint sensor and connectivity options such as 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS/ A-GPS.

Read full article


