Oppo F9 Pro And F9 Launched in India, Price Starts Rs 19,990

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has just launched its latest smartphones Oppo F9 and Oppo F9 Pro in the Indian market. Both devices are identical, except for the amount of RAM - the F9 has 4GB of RAM, while the F9 Pro has 6GB of RAM. The Oppo F9 with 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 19,990. Then there is the Oppo F9 Pro with 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage that is priced at Rs 23,990. Both the smartphones are available for pre-order exclusively on Flipkart starting and all Oppo stores today. Those who pre-order the device via offline channels will be also getting a 3D metallic bottle. They will go on sale via online on Flipkart and Amazon and offline stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Poorvika, Sangeetha Mobiles, Vijay Sales, Lot, and Big C from August 31st.Oppo has tied up with Reliance Jio to offer upto 3.2 TB of 4G data and other benefits worth Rs 4,900. The company is also giving one-time screen replacement guarantee with these devices, and cashback offer from ICICI bank.The specifications of both the smartphones are mostly the same except some minor changes. The F9 model comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage while the F9 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Oppo F9 Pro and Oppo F9 both sport a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2,340 x 1,080 pixels) notched display with minimum bezels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, resulting in 409 ppi pixel density and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio.The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, coupled with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU and 6GB RAM. The smartphone comes with 64GB internal storage with expandable storage support via a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).In terms of optics, both variants come with a dual-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash module. They are is backed up with a 3,500mAh battery and run on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Oppo’s proprietary VOOC Flash Charge support is only on the Oppo F9 Pro, and not the regular variant.