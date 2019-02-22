Oppo F9 Pro Price in India Reduced by Rs 2,000 Ahead of Oppo F11 Pro Launch

Oppo has now slashed the price of its F9 Pro smartphone in India by Rs 2,000. After receiving the price cut of Rs 2,000, the Oppo F9 Pro 64GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,990 on Amazon India. The 128GB variant of the Oppo F9 Pro still comes at a price tag of Rs 23,990.Oppo F9 Pro feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS TFT display and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Oppo F9 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed up with a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity features include Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS+GLONASS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions are 156.7 x 74 x 7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.For the photography, the Oppo F9 Pro has a dual rear camera setup of 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. The device has a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI technology support