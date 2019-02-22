English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo F9 Pro Price in India Reduced by Rs 2,000 Ahead of Oppo F11 Pro Launch
Oppo F9 Pro feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS TFT display and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU.
Oppo F9 Pro Price in India Reduced by Rs 2,000 Ahead of Oppo F11 Pro Launch (Image: Oppo)
Loading...
Oppo has now slashed the price of its F9 Pro smartphone in India by Rs 2,000. After receiving the price cut of Rs 2,000, the Oppo F9 Pro 64GB variant is available at a discounted price of Rs 19,990 on Amazon India. The 128GB variant of the Oppo F9 Pro still comes at a price tag of Rs 23,990.
Oppo F9 Pro feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS TFT display and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Oppo F9 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed up with a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity features include Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS+GLONASS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions are 156.7 x 74 x 7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.
For the photography, the Oppo F9 Pro has a dual rear camera setup of 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. The device has a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI technology support
Oppo F9 Pro feature a 6.3-inch full HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LTPS TFT display and 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 processor with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. Oppo F9 Pro runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo and is backed up with a 3,500mAh battery. Connectivity features include Dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS+GLONASS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions are 156.7 x 74 x 7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.
For the photography, the Oppo F9 Pro has a dual rear camera setup of 16-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture and LED flash. The device has a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI technology support
| Edited by: ---
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tata Motors to Name the Upcoming Harrier 7-Seater SUV as Sierra?
- Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Saumya Tandon's House Catches Fire
- Anil Kapoor on Madhuri Dixit: We've Worked in 18 Films, Could Tell Each Other's Responses on Camera
- Samsung Lines up Offers on Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds And Upgrade Bonus With Galaxy S10 Preorders
- Virgin Atlantic Flight Reaches Speed of 1300 Kilometers Per Hour; Sets New Record
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results