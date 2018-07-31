Oppo F9 Pro Teaser Out, Reveals Notch Display, VOOC Charging Support

Oppo is rumoured to come up with two new smartphones in India soon as the Oppo F9 and the Oppo F9 Pro. However, the company has been releasing teasers of only the Pro variant for now and has done the same yet again. A recent teaser video posted by Oppo gives us a full view on the device and also reveals an interesting piece of information. As per the teaser, the Oppo F9 Pro will come with Oppo's own VOOC charging that claims to deliver a 2 hours of talk time with only 5 minutes of charging.The new teaser can be seen on Oppo's official website as well as its social media handles. As can be seen in the teaser, the smartphone will come with a very small notch at the top if its display and thin bezel area at the bottom. The Oppo F9 Pro will sport on-screen navigation buttons and a horizontal dual camera setup at the back. Oppo has used a new and improved version of the VOOC charging that has only been seen on the Oppo Find X Automobili Lamborghini Edition previously.One piece of information not revealed by the teasers though is the launch date of the smartphone and whether Oppo will also come up with the Oppo F9 on the same date or not. For now, the smartphones have been deemed to be "coming soon".