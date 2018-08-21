English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oppo F9 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More
Oppo F9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and will be powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM.
Oppo F9 Pro. (Image: Oppo)
Loading...
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its new device Oppo F9 Pro in India Today. The striking feature of the phone is the flash charge. Charging the phone for 5 minutes will last your device for 2 hours. Oppo is hosting a launch event in India today where it will unveil the new Oppo F9 Pro. The event will be live streamed on the company site. The smartphone launch event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 12:30pm. The pricing and availability of the Oppo F9 Pro in India haven't been leaked yet, but official details will be out today.
According to the news leak, the Oppo F9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and runs on Color OS 5.2 UI based on Android Oreo operating system. It will be available in Red Sunshine and Twilight colour options. Oppo F9 Pro will be the first device featuring the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
In terms of optics, the Oppo F9 to sport a dual camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture at the back. There is a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-based features. The device is expected to house a 3500mAh battery.
Also Watch
When life moves at a fast pace, why should a discharged phone slow us down? #OPPOF9Pro comes with #VOOC Flash Charge Technology: 5-minute charge, 2-hour talk. Here's how VOOC helped @S1dharthM & @deepikapadukone stay connected, just like it does for you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/TcNMCjgYdI— OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) August 17, 2018
According to the news leak, the Oppo F9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and runs on Color OS 5.2 UI based on Android Oreo operating system. It will be available in Red Sunshine and Twilight colour options. Oppo F9 Pro will be the first device featuring the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
In terms of optics, the Oppo F9 to sport a dual camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture at the back. There is a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-based features. The device is expected to house a 3500mAh battery.
Also Watch
| Edited by: ---
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Fardeen Khan is All Smiles in New Photos As He Steps Out for Lunch Date With Wife
- Najam Sethi Resigns as PCB Chief, Imran Khan Nominates Ehsan Mani
- Meet The Team From Chennai Who's Rescuing Your Four-Legged Friends From the Kerala Floods
- Did Swara Bhasker Deactivate Twitter Due to Incessant Trolling on Her Posts? Actress Clarifies
- As Death Toll Reaches 324 in Kerala, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...