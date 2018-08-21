Oppo F9 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications And More

When life moves at a fast pace, why should a discharged phone slow us down? #OPPOF9Pro comes with #VOOC Flash Charge Technology: 5-minute charge, 2-hour talk. Here's how VOOC helped @S1dharthM & @deepikapadukone stay connected, just like it does for you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/TcNMCjgYdI — OPPO Mobile India (@oppomobileindia) August 17, 2018

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo is all set to launch its new device Oppo F9 Pro in India Today. The striking feature of the phone is the flash charge. Charging the phone for 5 minutes will last your device for 2 hours. Oppo is hosting a launch event in India today where it will unveil the new Oppo F9 Pro. The event will be live streamed on the company site. The smartphone launch event is scheduled to take place in Mumbai at 12:30pm. The pricing and availability of the Oppo F9 Pro in India haven't been leaked yet, but official details will be out today.According to the news leak, the Oppo F9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and runs on Color OS 5.2 UI based on Android Oreo operating system. It will be available in Red Sunshine and Twilight colour options. Oppo F9 Pro will be the first device featuring the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.In terms of optics, the Oppo F9 to sport a dual camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture at the back. There is a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-based features. The device is expected to house a 3500mAh battery.