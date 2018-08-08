English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oppo F9 Pro With 6.3 Inch Display, Dual Rear Camera Setup to Launch in India Soon
Teaser revealed that the smartphone will come with horizontally stacked dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back.
Oppo F9 Pro. (Image: Oppo)
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is expected to come with two of its new smartphones Oppo F9 and the Oppo F9 Pro for the Indian market. The company has already confirmed that the Oppo F9 Pro will come with VOOC flash charging support, and now new teasers hint at colour options and dual camera setup. Oppo has been releasing teasers of only the Pro variant for now and has done the same yet again. Latest Oppo F9 Pro teasers hint at three colour options - Sunrise Red, Twilight Blue, and Starry Purple. The teaser also shows the phone from all angles. It revealed that the smartphone will come with horizontally stacked dual camera setup and a fingerprint sensor at the back.
According to the news leak, the Oppo F9 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, and will be powered by the 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and runs on Color OS 5.2 UI based on Android Oreo operating system. It will be available in Red Sunshine and Twilight colour options. Oppo F9 Pro will be the first device featuring the Corning Gorilla Glass 6.
In terms of optics, the Oppo F9 to sport a dual camera setup with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor with f/1.85 aperture at the back. There is a 25-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture and AI-based features. The device is expected to house a 3500mAh battery.
