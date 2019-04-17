Oppo Fantastic Day Sale: Exchange Offers on Oppo F11 Pro, R17 Pro, and More

Oppo has announced that it is offering some of its popular handsets on discount during the Fantastic Day Sale on Amazon India and Paytm. The three-day sale begins today and will continue till April 19.

Oppo says that the sale will feature deals on the F9 Pro, A3s, A5, A7, R17 Pro, R17 and the recently launched F11 Pro. The sale will also feature exchange offers and customers can also purchase the devices with a no-cost EMI option available from leading banks for up to 12 months.The newly launched Oppo F11 Pro with its 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual camera system for low light photography and pop-up selfie camera will be offered with an exchange offer of up to Rs 2500. The 6GB + 64GB variant of Oppo F9 Pro will also be offered with an exchange offer of up to Rs 2,500.The Oppo R17 and R17 Pro will also be a part of the sale and will be available at an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 respectively. The Oppo R17 Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 chipset with Adreno 616 GPU. It houses a 3,700mAh battery and supports up to 50W SuperVOOC fast charging.Here is a list of all the phones offered during the sale: