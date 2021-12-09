Oppo Find N, Company's First Foldable Phone, to Launch on December 15: All Details

Oppo has officially announced the development of its first folding smartphone - the Oppo Find N. The new device will be unveiled on December 15 during Oppo Inno Day, where the company showcases its next-generation products. The announcement comes from Oppo Chief Product Officer and OnePlus founder Pete Lau in a blog post. The senior executive said Oppo has been working on the foldable smartphone for over four years, and the company worked with six prototypes. From the official render, the smartphone seemingly has triple rear cameras.

Oppo has not explicitly highlighted the specification but a press note reveals its functionalities. “Whether it’s fast charging, high refresh rates, mobile photography covering several focal lengths, or 5G connectivity, smartphone development has reached a limit that requires new ways of thinking and new approaches to continue innovating," Lau adds.

Speaking on the hurdles, Lau says barriers such as utility, durability and user experience “continue to prevent foldable devices from becoming a more feasible daily driver for most people." The Oppo Find N is said to be “easy to use" and maintains “an appropriate weight and size." The upcoming foldable phone will seemingly address issues such as crease in display and durability. Lastly, Oppo clarifies that the ‘N’ in the moniker stands for new possibilities.

A promotional tweet also highlights Oppo Find N’s design where we can notice a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold-like form factor. Interestingly, the secondary screen on the outer panel hardly has any bezels - appearing to be a regular smartphone in its folded form. It will be interesting to see how Oppo will price the device as foldable smartphones are typically expensive. For instance, Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold that debuted earlier this year carried a price tag of CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,12,100). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 also costs Rs 1,49,999 for the 256GB storage option in India. Oppo will also rival Huawei that launched its Mate Xs foldable smartphone in 2020 for EUR 2,499 (roughly Rs 1,93,000).

