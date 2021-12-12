Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone's Renders, Key Specs Leaked: All Details

Oppo’s first foldable smartphone, the Oppo Find N, will be unveiled on December 15, the company announced last week. Ahead of its official presentation, key specifications and high-resolution renders of the smartphone have surfaced online. The alleged renders tip two colour options of Black and Silver and triple cameras at the back. There are two selfie sensors on the smartphone - one on the secondary display and another inside the hole-punch cutout on the main panel. Oppo Chief Product Officer and OnePlus founder Pete Lau had earlier clarified the smartphone would be “easy to use" and maintain “an appropriate weight and size."

As per the renders shared by tipster Evan Blass, we can notice a Galaxy Z Fold-3 like design with the text “designed for find" on the hinge. Interestingly, the secondary display on the outer shell covers the entire panel. The same tipster shared the alleged spec-sheet of the foldable smartphone that suggests a 60Hz display on the outside while the main screen will reportedly have a 120Hz refresh rate. It may feature an LTPO panel that offers an adaptive refresh rate and better power management. Under the hood, the Oppo Find N is said to carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 that also powers Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 3.

The triple rear camera setup on the Oppo Find N may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor. On the inner screen, there could be a 32-megapixel shooter for selfies. Other rumoured features include a 4,500mAh battery unit with 33W wired fast-charging support. We may also see wireless charging support of 15W. Lastly, the phone may have two storage options - 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It is unclear whether the sale of the smartphone will begin this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.