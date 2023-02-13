Oppo Find N2 Flip Global Launch on February 15: What To Expect - Price, Specifications & More

Oppo Find N2 Flip Launch: The Chinese tech giant Oppo has officially confirmed the launch date of its first-ever flip-style foldable smartphone — The Find N2 Flip. The Oppo Find N2 Flip global launch event will take place on February 15 at 20:00 (IST). The company has teased the Find N2 Flip launch on its social media handles with a dedicated webpage setup.

In a release, the company said that the “Find N2 Flip—a culmination of five years of R&D—brings together the best in foldable technology and design to create an inflection point in the flip phone industry.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip price is likely to be priced around Rs 71,200 for the base 8GB/256GB model. The Oppo Find N2 Flip will come in Mu Zi (Purple), Ya Hei (Black), and Flowing Gold colour options.

Oppo Find N2 Flip is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Oppo’s Flip smartphone is likely to feature the MariSilicon X NPU onboard for enhanced image processing.

The Find N2 Flip’s camera department consists of three cameras - a 32MP selfie shooter, a 50MP primary camera, and an 8MP ultrawide unit. The smartphone is expected to come with ia 4,300 mAh battery with 44W wired charging.

The Oppo Find N2 Flip runs Android 13-based ColorOS 13 out of the box. The Find N2 Flip uses Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the outside, weighs 191 grams and measures 16mm thick when folded.

“The smartphone sets the standard for flip phones with its minimal, seamless design and compact dimensions that accentuate the largest-ever cover screen on a flip phone. Its bezel-free vertical display presents a large canvas to enable new user, widgets, and a versatile viewfinder for photography enthusiasts to get creative," the company said.

