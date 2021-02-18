Oppo Find X Hinted to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC in Leaked Benchmark Listings

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo will launch its Oppo Find X3 as this year's flagship model. The Oppo Find X3 has now appeared in multiple benchmark listings, hinting at the smartphone's key specifications. The Oppo Find X3 will reportedly house Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset and will run on an Android 11-based ColorOS version out of the box. The Oppo Find X3 series this year will include the Oppo Find X3, Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, and Oppo Find X3 Lite. The Oppo Find X3 series is expected to launch later this year.

The Oppo Find X3 was spotted in a Geekbench listing on Tuesday, and has further been spotted in AIDA64 and AnTuTu listings with model number PEDM00. The AIDA64 listing shows the Oppo Find X3 will come with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also shows the smartphone will come with a chipset codenamed 'Kona,' a name that has been associated with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC in the past. The AnTuTu listing, on the other hand, shows the Oppo Find X3 coming with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, similar to the AIDA64 listing. This listing shows that the Oppo Find X3 may come with Android 11-based ColorOS 11.2 out of the box.

The Geekbench listing for the Oppo Find X3 also shows the smartphone coming with an octa-core Qualcomm 'Kona' SoC with a base frequency of 1.8GHz.

The Oppo Find X3 series was announced by the Chinese manufacturer in November 2020. The company also said that the new series will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which is expected to be limited to the Oppo Find X3 Pro. There is no word on the Oppo Find X3 series launch date yet.