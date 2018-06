Oppo Find X Lamborghini Edition Launched With The Fastest Oppo Charging Till Date

Oppo Find X has been launched at an event in Paris today by the Chinese smartphone maker. The device comes as Oppo's latest flagship smartphone and houses a pop-up camera as a highlight, along with all the top-of-the-line specifications including the latest Qualcomm processor and a bezel-less display. Though the Oppo Find X has been launched at a price of €999 (~ Rs 78,000), another variant of the smartphone that has been unveiled alongside costs almost twice of this amount.In a partnership with Lamborghini, Oppo has also unveiled an Oppo Find X Lamborghini edition that is priced at a whopping 1699 Euros (~Rs 1,33,000). Apart from a special design by the Italian carmaker, the special edition smartphone is also equipped with Super VOOC charging as a highlight. Oppo claims that the Super VOOC charging will be able to fully charge the 3400 mAh battery of the smartphone within a span of 35 minutes. The Lamborghini edition of the Oppo Find X also comes with a carbon fibre textured back that sports Lamborghini's logo.A similar partnership was seen just months earlier when Huawei unveiled its flagship smartphone for this year, the Huawei P20 Pro ( Review ). Huawei had collaborated with Porsche for a special edition of the smartphone which was titled the Huawei P20 Pro Porsche Design Mate RS, boasting of a 512GB in-built memory.Oppo has not announced the availability dates for the Oppo Find X as of now but the normal variant of the smartphone will be up for sale starting August.