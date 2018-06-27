English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Oppo Find X to Launch in China on June 29 And in India on July 12
Oppo Find X comes as a bezel-less as well as a notch-less smartphone and has been priced at 999 euros (~ Rs 78,000).
Oppo Find X to Launah in China on June 29 And in India on July 12 (Image: Oppo)
Chinese smartphone maker Oppo had launched its latest flagship smartphone as the Oppo Find X in Paris last week. Now the company is all set to launch it in China on June 29 and will be launched officially in India on July 12. Oppo Find X comes as a bezel-less as well as a notch-less smartphone and has been priced at 999 euros (~ Rs 78,000). The latest Oppo device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset coupled with an 8GB RAM and a 256GB internal storage. Alongside the normal variant, Oppo has also launched a Lamborghini version of the Find X, priced at 1699 Euros (~Rs 1,33,000).
Oppo’s flagship comes loaded with features like a curved 6.4-inch AMOLED display with resolution of 2340x1080 pixels, along with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.8 percent. Oppo claims that the smartphone comes with a Panoramic Arc Screen which is built by combining two pieces of seamless glass together, giving the Find X a panoramic view. Also, the Find X runs on ColorOS 5.1 which is based on Android 8.1. Oppo’s flagship supports 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Type-C connector with OTG support, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, NFC and more. However, 3.5mm headphone jack has been given a miss.
Oppo Find X comes with three cameras in the front and back combined. The dual cameras on the back include a 16-Megapixel and a 20-Megapixel sensor. The camera sensors are AI-enabled and have an aperture ratio of f/2.0. Additionally, the sensors also come with technology for depth-of-field effects and enhanced stability. Interestingly, the lenses pop out of a mechanical slider as and when required. As per the company, the slider in question endured a rigorous durability test and can even beyond 300,000 slides. At the front is a 25-megapixel 3D camera with an aperture rate of f/2.0 for selfies, video calling, etc. Features like Geotagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama are present as well.
There is no wireless charging present on the Find X but it does get a 3,700 mAh battery which supports Oppo’s VOOC quick charging system. Other features include AI-enabled 3D cameras and hardware assisted face unlock system. Since there is no under-display fingerprint sensor on the Find X, facial recognition is the only biometric way to unlock the device. According to the company, O-Face Recognition is 20 times safer than fingerprint recognition for unlocking the phone.
