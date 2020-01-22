Oppo Find X2 Could Feature a Curved OLED Panel With 120Hz Refresh Rate
The Oppo Find X2 will most likely support 5G connectivity, 50W wireless charging and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865.
Oppo Find X2 (Image: https://cdn.images.express.co.uk/img/dynamic/59/590x/secondary/Oppo-Oppo-Find-Oppo-Find-X-Oppo-Find-X2-Oppo-features-Oppo-release-Oppo-MWC-Oppo-news-Oppo-latest-Oppo-update-Oppo-2252034.jpg?r=1578663489331)
Oppo is said to be working on a premium smartphone that is expected to succeed the Oppo Find X, which was introduced towards the end of 2018. The new handset, which is being called the Find X2 by a reputable source on Weibo, will be coming with some exciting specifications as per the leaked information. According to a report, the phone is likely to come with a 6.5-inch display curved OLED panel, with a 3168x1440 pixel resolution and will also support 120Hz refresh rate.
Furthermore, it is said that the user of the phone will have an option to choose between FHD+ and QHD+ resolution and 60Hz or 120Hz refresh rate in any combination they like. It is also claimed that it is apparently possible to have QHD+ at 120Hz. Apart from that, the report states that it is a possibility that the phone might come powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and will also support 5G connectivity.
If speculations are to be believed, then the upcoming phone might also house a camera image sensor with “omnidirectional” autofocus. Even though it is not confirmed, but there are rumours that the phone might also support 50W wireless charging, which should offer similar charging speeds as the Realme X2 Pro.
