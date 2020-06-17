Oppo Find X2 Series India Launch at 4PM Today: Expected Specs, Pricing and More

Oppo Find X2, the purported flagship from the BBK Electronics-backed brand, is all set to be unveiled in India at 4PM today. As per reports, the company is expected to launch two variants in the lineup – the standard Oppo Find X2, and the premium Find X2 Pro, through a virtual launch event that has become the norm nowadays. The Find X2 was unveiled in Europe this March, at EUR 999 (~Rs 86,000) for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the Find X2 Pro was priced at EUR 1,199 (~Rs 1,03,000) for the 12GB+512GB variant.

Oppo Find X2 Series Specifications

Both the Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are expected to feature 6.7-inch QHD+ displays with 1,440x3,168-pixel screen resolution, and 120Hz refresh rate. Both the phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which means that India is now set to get yet another 5G-ready phone. In terms of memory and storage, the Oppo Find X2 has 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage, which can be expanded via a dedicated microSD slot. The Oppo Find X2 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to have 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage without a micrSD slot.

In the camera department, the Oppo Find X2 sports a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary, 12-megapixel secondary and 13-megapixel tertiary units. Up front, there is a 32-megapixel camera. The Oppo Find X2 Pro's triple camera setup includes 48-megapixel primary, 48-megapixel ultra-wide with 120-degree field of view, and a 13-megapixel telephoto unit. For selfies, just like the Oppo Find X2, there is a 32-megapixel unit here as well, applied in a punch-hole design. The Oppo Find X2 has a 4,200mAh battery, while the Find X2 Pro sports a slightly larger 4,260 battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity features of both the phones include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/A-GPS, NFC and USB-C, making them pretty well-equipped flagship devices.

Oppo Find X2 Series Expected Price in India

As per reports, the Oppo Find X2 is expected to be priced between Rs 60,000 and 65,000 for the 12GB+256GB variant in India. However, there is no word on the Indian pricing of the Oppo Find X2 Pro yet.