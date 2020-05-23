Oppo Find X2 to Cost Rs 69,990 in India Reveals Amazon India Listing

Oppo had announced that it would soon launch its flagship, the Find X2, in India. While the company hasn’t given any details around the launch date or pricing, Amazon India seems to have spoiled the company’s plan by listing the product on its website.

According to a report, an Amazon India listing for the Oppo Find X2 (12GB+256GB model) has been spotted. The listing doesn’t confirm the launch date, however, the source code of the webpage suggests that the handset could be priced at Rs 69,990. The final price of the handset could effectively change. Apart from the price, the listing also mentions some of the specifications of the upcoming phone. Notably the listing has been removed by Amazon India.

The Oppo Find X2 series was unveiled back in March and the company had confirmed earlier this month that it would launch the handset in India soon.

Oppo Find X2 Specifications

The Oppo Find X2 features a 6.7-inch QHD+ Ultra Vision display offering 120Hz refresh rate protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The handset runs on a Snapdragon 865 processor paired with 12GB of RAM.

At the back there is a triple rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel camera, and a 13-megapixel camera. At the front there is a 32-megapixel camera to take selfies. The handset comes with a 4,200mAh battery along with support for 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.

