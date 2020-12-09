Oppo Find X3 Pro Specifications Leaked, May Come With Two 50-Megapixel Sony IMX Cameras

Oppo Find X3 Pro, the Chinese smartphone maker's next flagship offering has surfaced in a recent report that hints at the Oppo Find X3 Pro's specifications. The Oppo Find X3 Pro is said to be in the works with codename "Fussi" and is speculated to debut as early as the first quarter of 2021. Oppo has said that the Find X3 Pro will be amongst the first smartphones to come with the recently-launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The recent leak also teases a new colour management system on the upcoming Oppo smartphone.

The new leak comes courtesy of known tipster Evan Blass, who says that the smartphone could be marketed with an "Awaken Colour" tagline that highlights the end-to-end 10-bit colour support that Oppo confirmed on its Find X3 series at the company's Inno Day 2020 keynote conference last month. Further, Blass says that the Oppo Find X3 Pro is being developed with codename Fussi and the enhanced colour reproduction on the smartphone will help the smartphone display images in their maximum 1.07 billion colours.

In terms of specifications, Blass speculates that the Oppo Find X3 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 525ppi pixel density and a 120Hz refresh rate. In terms of camera, the Oppo Find X3 Pro may have a quad rear camera setup which will include two 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 image sensors, a 13-megapixel tertiary sensor with 2x optical zoom and a telephoto lens. There will also be a 3-megapixel macro shooter with 25x zoom capabilities.