Oppo Find X5 Pro Full Specifications, High-Quality Renders Leaked: All Details

Oppo Find X5 series has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time. The series is said to include at least two variants - the regular Find X5 and premium Find X5 Pro. Ahead of the official announcement, full specifications and high-quality renders of Oppo Find X5 Pro have surfaced online. Leaks suggest the new-generation Oppo Find X5 series will debut at the MWC Barcelona that begins on February 28. As the name suggests, the Oppo Find X5 series succeeds the Oppo Find X3 smartphones that debuted in March last year. The existing Oppo Find X3 phones did not hit the Indian smartphone market.

ALSO READ: Play All Wordle Games Together With New Archive Version: Here’s How

The latest information comes from the German publication WinFuture, which has a notable track record of leak-related stories. As per the publication, the Oppo Find X5 Pro would come with a large 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3216×1440 pixels resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The screen may have a hole-punch cutout at the top left for the single selfie camera. Similar to other flagship smartphones, the Oppo Find X5 Pro may also carry Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB non-expandable internal storage. Its triple rear camera setup is said to house a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, another 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor for wide-angle photography, and a 13-megapixel Samsung S5K3M5 telephoto lens. At the front, we may see a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 sensor for selfies.

Other rumoured features of the Oppo Find X5 Pro include a dual-SIM card slot, IP68 dust and water resistance rating, USB OTG support, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. The smartphone may also include a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging and wireless charging support. Lastly, the Oppo Find X5 Pro may weigh 218 grams.

As per the renders, the Oppo Find X5 Pro looks similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro with a protruding rear camera module. However, the placement of the camera inside the frameless module is slightly different. The report claims the Oppo Find X5 Pro is made of aluminium and glass. We can also notice Hasselblad at the back, similar to OnePlus 10 Pro - Oppo’s sister brand. The phone will feature MariSilicon X that Oppo unveiled to last to boost smartphone’s imaging quality.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.