Oppo Has Made Its First 5G Call In India From Its Hyderabad Lab

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo on Thursday announced that it has successfully conducted its first VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) call from its Hyderabad 5G lab. The 5G VoNR (Voice/Video on New Radio) calls were made using the latest Reno6 series smartphone and an end-to-end 5G Standalone(SA) network powered by Keysight test solutions at the Hyderabad 5G Innovation lab of Oppo.

“The VoNR call from our Hyderabad-based 5G lab is another milestone in Oppo’s innovation journey. As the 5G pioneer in India, the team is making great strides to explore the true potential of 5G technology and bring a better 5G experience to Indian consumers," Tasleem Arif, Vice President, India R&D Head, Oppo India, said in a statement.

The 5G VoNR achievement was completed emulating 5G core network, 5G RAN and an IMS server using the Keysight E7515B UXM 5G wireless test platform, a highly integrated signaling test platform supporting the latest 3GPP Release 15 features and beyond, enabling a 5G call with Reno6 devices in different 5G New Radio (NR) deployment modes.

VoNR, or “Voice over 5G New Radio" is a basic call service that fully utilizes the SA architecture of the 5G network. Compared with earlier call services, VoNR provides significantly lower latency, greatly improved sound quality and picture quality, resulting in an elevated overall experience for users.

SA architecture is one of the primary architectures of future 5G networks. Operators across the world are actively laying the foundation for 5G SA networks. Oppo India has also been working on the deployment of solutions under the SA network.

