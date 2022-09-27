Oppo is the latest technology giant to show its interest in passwordless logins which is going to be the preference for many brands in the coming years. The likes of Apple and Google have already started work on this project, and Oppo joining the FIDO Alliance is the latest development in this arena.

“As a member of the Alliance, OPPO will support the development and implementation of the latest FIDO standards for passwordless logins, utilizing basic public passkey cryptography and the protocols defined by FIDO to provide users with a fast, user-friendly, and secure sign-in experiences across services,” Oppo said in a statement. FIDO Alliance has been around since 2012, but the focus on passwordless logins started just a few years back.

Digital logins are a critical part of our lives, but having passwords has become a tricky thing for people, especially with so many reusing them for multiple accounts. Companies are doing their best to stop such practices but the wholesale need to change the system is being thoroughly studied and tested as well.

Many would suggest that password managers are a strong alternative to such practices, but the new-age standards being discussed takes the whole mechanism to a different level, which the companies believe will be more convenient and secure.

Apple, Google and Microsoft claim to have worked in the development of this feature, and Oppo is the latest to join the ranks. We expect to see more brands look at the future without passwords and having multiple biometric features such as the fingerprint sensor and the face ID will help its cause.

As we have explained before, the FIDO login basically allows users to use their smartphone as the one-stop login medium for all digital accounts. So, in the near future, you will be able to sign in to your Gmail or Outlook account using your phone’s 4/6-digit passcode, finger ID or face ID.

