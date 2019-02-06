English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The Oppo K1 is the first phone at its price range offering an in-display fingerprint scanner.

News18.com

Updated:February 6, 2019, 1:16 PM IST
Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched: Here's Everything You Need to Know
Oppo has launched a brand new handset for the Indian market called the Oppo K1. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the handset at an event in New Delhi which will be sold via e-commerce partner Flipkart. The new K1 will be one of the first smartphones to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor with a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag.

The Oppo K1 was announced in China back in October 2018 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has the fingerprint scanner sitting underneath. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 1.95GHz and will be offered with either 4GB with 64GB of internal storage which will be expandable using a microSD card.

Other features include Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3,600mAh battery and a microUSB port.  

The Oppo K1 has been priced at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will be available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour options. There is also a 6GB RAM variant which was announced in China, but that has not been announced in India as of yet. However, there is a possibility that it will launch at a later date. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm on February 12 and will be offered with a launch offer where Citibank credit and debit card owners get 10 percent instant discount, along with no-cost EMIs, Flipkart's buyback guarantee (90 percent value at Rs 1), and Complete Mobile Protection.

