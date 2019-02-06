English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Launched: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
The Oppo K1 is the first phone at its price range offering an in-display fingerprint scanner.
Shout Out to Smartphone Users! OPPO is Bringing Latest Tech at Unbelievable Prices
Loading...
Oppo has launched a brand new handset for the Indian market called the Oppo K1. The Chinese smartphone maker announced the handset at an event in New Delhi which will be sold via e-commerce partner Flipkart. The new K1 will be one of the first smartphones to offer an in-display fingerprint sensor with a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag.
The Oppo K1 was announced in China back in October 2018 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has the fingerprint scanner sitting underneath. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 1.95GHz and will be offered with either 4GB with 64GB of internal storage which will be expandable using a microSD card.
Other features include Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3,600mAh battery and a microUSB port.
The Oppo K1 has been priced at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will be available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour options. There is also a 6GB RAM variant which was announced in China, but that has not been announced in India as of yet. However, there is a possibility that it will launch at a later date. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm on February 12 and will be offered with a launch offer where Citibank credit and debit card owners get 10 percent instant discount, along with no-cost EMIs, Flipkart's buyback guarantee (90 percent value at Rs 1), and Complete Mobile Protection.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Oppo K1 was announced in China back in October 2018 and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also has the fingerprint scanner sitting underneath. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, clocked up to 1.95GHz and will be offered with either 4GB with 64GB of internal storage which will be expandable using a microSD card.
Other features include Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS 5.2, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3,600mAh battery and a microUSB port.
The Oppo K1 has been priced at Rs 16,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It will be available in Astral Blue and Piano Black colour options. There is also a 6GB RAM variant which was announced in China, but that has not been announced in India as of yet. However, there is a possibility that it will launch at a later date. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart starting 12pm on February 12 and will be offered with a launch offer where Citibank credit and debit card owners get 10 percent instant discount, along with no-cost EMIs, Flipkart's buyback guarantee (90 percent value at Rs 1), and Complete Mobile Protection.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
Review: Asus ZenBook 13
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Test Drive Review: All New 8th Generation Toyota Camry
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 Review: Asus ZenBook 13
Friday 25 January , 2019 Feature: Autonomous Robo-Taxi Powered By ZF ProAI RoboThink
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Honor 10 Lite Review: A Balancing Act
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review – Can It Make the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Nervous?
- Xiaomi Mi Soundbar Review: We Looked Hard, But There Really Are no Faults
- No Longer 'Pale Blue Dot': The Earth May Stop Being Blue In 80 Years, Finds MIT Study
- Liam Neeson 'Went Out Into Black Areas' to Unleash Violence
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results