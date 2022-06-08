Oppo K10 5G Smartphone With Dimensity 810 SoC And 33W Fast Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Oppo K10 5G smartphone has launched in India on Wednesday, and the company is bringing the device to a crowded mid-range segment. Oppo K10 5G is powered by a MediaTek chipset, offers fast charging support and comes with the Android 12-based ColorOS version out of the box.

Oppo K10 5G India Price

Oppo K10 5G smartphone price in India is Rs 17,499 which gets you the single 8GB + 128GB variant in the market. The phone will go on sale from June 15 in the country.

Oppo K10 5G Specifications

Oppo K10 5G sports a 6.56-inch Full HD+ LCD display that offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Oppo has powered the phone with a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and you also have the virtual expandable RAM option, by another 5GB. Oppo is using the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 version out of the box which has proven to be cleaner and less buggy than the previous versions.

Oppo K10 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup of a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front of the phone has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. You get it with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the power button, and it provides ample support with the built-in 5000mAh battery that gives you 33W fast charging.

Oppo K10 5G looks like a pricey 5G model in the market and compared to few other phones in this range. It does offer Full HD+ resolution for the price, but only with an LCD panel.

All these cuts are likely to have been made in order to support the cost of the 5G hardware. Looking at all this, it would be a hard sell for buyers unless they specifically need a 5G device.

