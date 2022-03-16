Oppo has confirmed the launch of Oppo K10 in India on March 23. The company will also launch the Oppo Enco Air 2 TWS earbuds likely on the same day, the company announced earlier this week. The new Oppo phone is expected to be an ‘affordable’ smartphone similar to previous Oppo K-series models. Oppo’s K-smartphones usually launch in China, but the company did introduce Oppo K3 in India back in 2019. On its social media channels, Oppo K10’s rear design is also revealed that highlights a triple rear camera setup.

The poster further highlights the Oppo K10’s two colour options of Black and Blue. The phone will retail on Flipkart, and a dedicated micro-site has also been set up. Oppo says ahead of the March 23 launch, it will reveal CPU information and RAM configuration in the coming days.

#FreshSoundInTheAir and so is the joy as we bring to you the all-new #OPPOEncoAir2. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/HzVhgTb7DR— OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 15, 2022

The triple rear cameras are housed inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The poster showcases a glossy finish on the upper portion of the back panel, similar to the Poco M3 and Poco M4 Pro. We can also notice the ’10-K super performance’ branding. The smartphone will also include a fingerprint scanner on the right side and a 3.5mm audio jack. For charging, it will carry a USB-C port next to the audio jack at the bottom.

Oppo Air 2 Price, Key Specifications

As mentioned, Oppo will also launch the Oppo Enco Air 2 true wireless earbuds, likely on the same day. The promotional poster shows an Apple AirPods-inspired design in a white colour finish. Surprisingly, the earbuds are available to pre-book on the Oppo India, and the key specifications are also out. The Oppo Air 2 feature 13.4mm large audio drivers, The round charging case will come with a translucent lid, likely to repel fingerprint smudges and obvious scratch marks. Oppo also claims the earbuds will offer 24 hours of battery with the case, but they lack popular features like active noise cancellation. The price of the Oppo Enco Air 2 are set at Rs 9,999, and users can also select the blue-colour option.

