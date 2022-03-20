Oppo K10's Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of March 23 India Launch: Details

The new Oppo K10’s specifications have been officially revealed ahead of launch in India on March 23. As per the smartphone’s micro-site on Flipkart, the Oppo K10 will come with triple rear cameras and a single 16-megapixel AI selfie snapper. The triple rear camera system will include a 50-megapixel primary camera, Oppo revealed. Under the hood, we will get Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 chipset, and the phone will support Expandable RAM technology. The same chipset also powers entry-level mid-budget smartphones such as Realme 9i, Redmi Note 11 (global), and Vivo Y21e.

It was earlier revealed that the Oppo K10 will come in two colourways - Blue and Black, and the back panel will sport a ‘Glow Design’ for a shiny finish. The upper side of the back panel will also have a glossy finish, inspired by Poco M3 and Poco M4 Pro. The official further reveals that the Oppo K10 will come with dual-speakers, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The right side will seemingly include a fingerprint scanner. Oppo says it will reveal the battery and charging specifications in the coming days.

Oppo K-series smartphones are generally sold outside India, but the company did bring Oppo K3 with a pop-up selfie camera in the country in 2019. The company’s Oppo K9 smartphones continue to retail in China.

Oppo will also launch new Oppo Enco Air 2 earbuds in India on the same day. The pricing is already revealed at Rs 9,999, and the official website notes the sale will begin on March 29. Customers will also be able to choose between White and Blue colour options. Some of the key features of the TWS earbuds include a large 13.4mm audio driver and 24 hours of music playback with the case. The earbuds appear to be lacking active noise cancellation hearing mode.

