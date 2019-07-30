Take the pledge to vote

Tech
»
1-min read

Oppo K3 Goes on Sale Today at 12PM on Amazon: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

The Oppo K3 is available in India for a starting price of Rs 16,990 and comes in two variants.

News18.com

Updated:July 30, 2019, 11:52 AM IST
The new Oppo K3 will once again go on sale today starting at 12 noon on Amazon India. The handset was announced a couple of weeks back in the country and comes with a pop-up selfie camera, an AMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 710 chipset making it a competitor for the Realme X, Vivo Z1 Pro and the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

The Oppo K3 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. As mentioned above, it is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, with 6GB and 8GB RAM options with either 64GB or 128GB storage. In the camera department, the Oppo K3 offers a 16-megapixel Sony IMX519 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. The pop-up selfie camera features a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Oppo also claims that it has put an effort to improve the cooling of the internals and offers a five-stage system that includes thermal gel, copper foil, graphite sheet, and high thermal conductivity aluminum alloy to dissipate heat.

The smartphone is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs 19,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will be available in Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options. Customers can get Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance and for the ones who are purchasing the phone using Axis Bank cards can get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. Customers can also get benefits of up to Rs 7,050 from Reliance Jio.

