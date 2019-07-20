Oppo K3 With AMOLED Display and Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched at Rs 16,990
Oppo has launched a new mid-range handset for the Indian market. Launched back in China back in May the new Oppo K3 features a full-screen AMOLED display, a pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The handset features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, similar to the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. There is also up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera while at the back there is a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features a 3,765mAh battery along with support for Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Oppo also claims that the in-display fingerprint sensor is backed by projection technology which promises fast unlock speed.
The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,990. The handset will be available starting July 23 via Amazon India and will be available Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options.
There is a Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance for customers and if you are using Axis Bank credit or debit cards you also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. There are special benefits worth Rs 7,050 from Jio, Lenskart, and Oyo. There is also a no-cost EMI option.
