Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Oppo K3 With AMOLED Display and Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched at Rs 16,990

The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,990.

News18.com

Updated:July 20, 2019, 2:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Oppo K3 With AMOLED Display and Snapdragon 710 SoC Launched at Rs 16,990
The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,990.
Loading...

Oppo has launched a new mid-range handset for the Indian market. Launched back in China back in May the new Oppo K3 features a full-screen AMOLED display, a pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The handset features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, similar to the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. There is also up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera while at the back there is a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features a 3,765mAh battery along with support for Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Oppo also claims that the in-display fingerprint sensor is backed by projection technology which promises fast unlock speed.

The Oppo K3 is priced at Rs 16,990 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 19,990. The handset will be available starting July 23 via Amazon India and will be available Aurora Blue and Jade Black colour options.

There is a Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance for customers and if you are using Axis Bank credit or debit cards you also get an instant discount of Rs 1,000. There are special benefits worth Rs 7,050 from Jio, Lenskart, and Oyo. There is also a no-cost EMI option.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram