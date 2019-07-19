Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Tech
»
1-min read

Oppo K3 With Pop-up Selfie Camera to Launch in India Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Oppo's new handset should fall in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment and will feature a pop-up selfie camera, a full-screen AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 710 SoC.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Oppo K3 With Pop-up Selfie Camera to Launch in India Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Oppo's new handset should fall in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment and will feature a pop-up selfie camera, a full-screen AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 710 SoC.
Loading...

Oppo is bringing a new mid-range handset to India today. The new Oppo K3 will be launched at an event in New Delhi at 6PM and would be available from Amazon India. The handset was launched in China back in May and features a full-screen AMOLED display, a pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo K3 features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, similar to the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. There is also up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera while at the back there is a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features a 3,765mAh battery along with support for Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Oppo also claims that the in-display fingerprint sensor is backed by projection technology which promises fast unlock speed.

As for the cost, we are expecting it to be similar to the Chinese pricing. The handset is priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on the other hand is priced at CNY 1,899 (Rs 19,000 approx) while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,299 (Rs 23,000).

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram