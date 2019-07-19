Oppo K3 With Pop-up Selfie Camera to Launch in India Today, Here’s Everything You Need to Know
Oppo's new handset should fall in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment and will feature a pop-up selfie camera, a full-screen AMOLED display, in-display fingerprint sensor and a Snapdragon 710 SoC.
Oppo is bringing a new mid-range handset to India today. The new Oppo K3 will be launched at an event in New Delhi at 6PM and would be available from Amazon India. The handset was launched in China back in May and features a full-screen AMOLED display, a pop-up selfie camera, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The Oppo K3 features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Snapdragon 710 SoC, similar to the Realme 3 Pro and Realme X. There is also up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. In the camera department, you get a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera while at the back there is a dual-camera setup with a 16-megapixel and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone also features a 3,765mAh battery along with support for Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Oppo also claims that the in-display fingerprint sensor is backed by projection technology which promises fast unlock speed.
As for the cost, we are expecting it to be similar to the Chinese pricing. The handset is priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant on the other hand is priced at CNY 1,899 (Rs 19,000 approx) while the top-end 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs CNY 2,299 (Rs 23,000).
