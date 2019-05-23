Oppo K3 With Snapdragon 710 SoC Goes Official: Specifications, Price, and More

The Oppo K3 is yet another smartphone that was just announced by the Chinese smartphone maker. The handset features a pop-up selfie camera and looks awfully lot like the Realme X which was announced last week. In fact, it shares a lot of features.The Oppo K3 comes with 6.5-inch Samsung AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 2340x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 along with other features such as DC dimming, always-on display and stroboscopic eye protection. It is also integrated with a 6th-generation in-display fingerprint scanner.It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. At the back, there is a dual camera setup that includes a 16-megapixel sensor coupled with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel pop-up camera to take selfies. Other features include GameBoost 2.0, a 3,765mAh battery that supports for 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge technology.The Oppo K3 is priced at CNY 1,599 (Rs 16,000 approx) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at CNY 1,899 (Rs 19,000 apprx). The top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option comes with a price tag of CNY 2,299 (Rs 23,500 approx).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)