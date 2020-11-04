Oppo K7x With Quad Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery Debuts as an Affordable 5G Smartphone

Oppo is refreshing the Oppo K-series lineup with the launch of Oppo K7x. The new smartphone is currently available in China, and it also supports 5G connectivity, similar to Oppo K7 that was launched earlier this year. Other key features of the Oppo K7x include quad rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC. It comes with a price tag of CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 16,700) for the single 6GB + 128GB storage variant. Additionally, customers can purchase the phone in Black Mirror and Blue Shadow colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo K7x sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display. The display panel also comes with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone further supports dual-SIM cards (Nano) and runs ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10 out-of-the-box. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of non-expandable UFS2.1 storage.

The Oppo K7x includes quad rear cameras housed inside a vertically aligned rectangular module at the top left corner. The rear camera setup comprises a 48-megapixel primary camera with 1/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, there's a 16-megapixel camera inside the hole-punch cutout at the top corner.

Other features on the Oppo K7x include 5G, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-band Wi-Fi and dual-band Wi-Fi. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging via the USB Type-C port. Notably, Oppo claims that Oppo K7x offers up 16 hours of music playback and eight hours of gaming time. At the moment, the new Oppo smartphone is available to pre-book via JD.com and the company is yet to share more details about its global availability, including India.