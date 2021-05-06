Oppo K9 5G Launched With 64MP Camera, 65W Fast Charging And It Won't Put a Hole in Your Pocket

The Oppo K9 5G has debuted in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor and triple rear cameras. The device arrives as a successor to the Oppo K7 5G, which was launched in China last year. Customers can choose between its two storage models (both equipped with 8GB RAM) and two colour options of Black and Gradient. It is currently available to pre-book in China, and the Chinese tech company is yet to share its global availability details. The company is promoting its support for 65W fast charging that is available on several flagship Android smartphones. The Oppo K9 5G will aim to rivals offerings from Xiaomi and Realme in the entry-mid-budget segment.

In terms of specifications, the Oppo K9 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It comes with a hole-punch cutout at the top left corner for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC, paired with an Adreno 620 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone comes with USB OTG support that lets users transfer files to external drivers from the phone directly.

Its triple rear cameras come inside a rectangular module that adopts a black colour finish. The rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the Oppo K9 5G comes with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. The primary rear camera can shoot videos in 4K resolution at 30fps while the front camera support Full-HD recording.

Other notable features of the Oppo K9 5G include a Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and dual-SIM support. It carries a 4,300mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging technology. In terms of pricing, the Oppo K9 5G price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 21,600) for the 8GB +128GB storage variant and the 8GB + 256GB storage model costs CNY 2,199 (approx Rs 25,000). Its India availability remains unclear.

