Oppo K9 Pro 5G With Dimensity 1200 SoC Launched, Price Starts at Around Rs 25,000

Oppo has launched another MediaTek Dimensity 1200-powered smartphone dubbed Oppo K9 Pro 5G in China that will hope to compete against mid-budget offerings from Xiaomi, Samsung, and more. The same processor features in Oppo Reno 6 Pro that debuted in May this year. The new Oppo K9 Pro 5G further packs a 120Hz display and 4500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The company is yet to share its global availability details.

In terms of specifications, the new Oppo K9 Pro 5G sports a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 2,400×1,080 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. There’s also a punch-hole cutout at the top-left corner for the single selfie camera. Under the hood, it carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that powers several mid-budget smartphones, like OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, and Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G. The chipset comes paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The triple rear cameras on Oppo K9 Pro 5G comes in a rectangular module that covers one-third of the back panel’s top - similar to Poco M3. The rear camera system houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree FoV, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling.

Other notable features on the Oppo K9 Pro 5G include 5G/4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and packs a 4500mAh battery with 60W fast charging support. The phone measures 158.7×73.5×8.5mm and weighs 180 grams. The Oppo K9 Pro 5G price in China starts at CNY 2,199 (around Rs 25,100) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model and goes up to CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs 30,800) for the top 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. Customers can choose between Obsidian Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

