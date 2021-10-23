Oppo K9s, Launched In China With Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5000mAh Battery: Full Details Here

Oppo launched another member of their K-series, Oppo K9s, in China on October 20. The phone boasts of a 6.59-inch display coupled with a 401ppi resolution of 1080×2412. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC, the phone functions on 6GB and 8GB RAM, and is supported by Android 11.

The K-series by Oppo was introduced in 2020 and has gained instant popularity among mid-range phone users. The Oppo K9s packs a 5,000mAh battery, along with a 30W fast charging support. The company claims the battery can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 59 minutes. Among its highlight features is a TFT LCD Full HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, similar to the refresh rate of the new Apple iPhone 13.

The Oppo K9s is equipped with graphite sheets of up to 0.15mm, along with seven kinds of thermal dissipation materials to bring down the maximum CPU temperature by as much as 15 degrees Celsius, according to the official website of Oppo K9s.

Coming to the optics, the K9s hones a triple camera setup. The primary camera is 64-megapixel, followed by a secondary 8-megapixel camera. The third camera is a wide-angle, 2-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.4. The phone also has a 16-megapixel front camera for those selfies and groupfies.

The price for the Oppo K9s handset is estimated to be around the Rs 18,000 - Rs 20,000 bracket in India, reports have suggested. The phones come with a dual-sim network system that accepts nano-SIM cards.

The phone is now available in three skins, i.e., Magic Purple Quicksand, Obsidian Warrior, and Neon Silver Sea. In addition, Oppo K9s comes with various sensors, including, gyroscope, magnetometer, and ambient light sensor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.