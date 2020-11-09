Oppo Launches Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition With Snapdragon 720G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras

Oppo has launched a new Oppo Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition in Egypt. The Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah (aka Mo Salah) who also plays for the last year's English Premier League Cup winner Liverpool FC, has been Oppo's brand ambassador for the Middle East Africa (MEA) region since March this year. The customised version of the smartphone carries a portrait of the footballer on the back panel with Red, White, and Black/Blue shades as a homage to the flag of Egypt. It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage option for EGP 6,590 (approx Rs 31,100). It is unlikely that Chinese smartphone maker would launch the phone in India as the vanilla Oppo Reno 4 is also unavailable in the country. The Oppo Reno 4 Pro is available in India for Rs 34,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant.

Under the hood, the Oppo Reno 4 Mo Salah Edition packs the same features as the regular Oppo Reno 4 except for a custom Mo Sala wallpaper and a red theme. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio and 60Hz refresh rate. The smartphone supports dual-SIM cards (nano) and runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top, out-of-the-box. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC coupled with Qualcomm Adreno 618 GPU, and 8GB RAM. Its quad rear cameras are housed inside a vertically-aligned rectangular camera module at the top left corner. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and finally another 2-megapixel portrait camera. The camera app includes features like panorama, portrait, time-lapse, slow motion, text scanner, Google Lens and more.

For selfies and video calling, there's a 32-megapixel shooter paired with an AI camera. Other features on the Oppo Reno 4 Mo Salah edition include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, OTG support, and a USB Type-C port charging. It comes with a 4,015mAh battery with support for VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (30W).