Oppo MariSilicon NPU Launched To Boost Smartphone Photography

Oppo has unveiled its proprietary MariSilicon NPU (neural processing unit) dubbed MariSilicon X that is based on 6nm process technology, during the ongoing Oppo Inno Day event. The processing unit features an advanced multi-tier Memory Architecture to enhance image processing power with “ultra-high power efficiency." Oppo claims that the MariSilicon X also enables 4K AI Night Video in RAW format for the first time on Android smartphones. The new MariSilicon X NPU will debut on the company’s flagship Find X-series in Q1 2022 that is said to be the most advanced camera-focused smartphone. The exact launch date remains unclear.

Since the MariSilicon X has its own 20bit Ultra HDR Image Signal Processor (ISP), the Find X 2022 phone won’t rely on the imaging unit available on chipset primary SoC - likely to be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The MariSilicon X also features dedicated memory components specifically for AI imaging. In a nutshell, the smartphone will capture natural pictures and videos with less noise. The NPU is also paired with dedicated external DDR memory with 8.5GB/s bandwidth to ensure that there’s minimum lag.

Speaking more on new developments at the Inno Day event, Oppo Founder and CEO Tony Chen announced the company’s new brand proposition ‘Inspiration Ahead.’ Alongside the MariSilicon X, the company introduced the Oppo Air Glass - its assisted reality glass with Spark Micro Projector. The device can be operated using Oppo smartphones and smartwatches as well as supports touch, voice, and motion controls. Oppo claims that the Oppo Air Glass provides “practical functions" such as navigation, health data monitoring, teleprompter, and live speech-to-text translation without the burden of a large and heavy device. The company’s smart-glass will first debut in China in 2022 as a limited-edition device. Its global availability remains unclear at the moment. The company is also scheduled to unveil its first foldable device Oppo Find N.

