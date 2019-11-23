Take the pledge to vote

Oppo May Soon Launch Own Chipset OPPO M1 to Power Upcoming Smartphones

Oppo has not yet specified when their in-house SoC will be released. There's also no confirmation on whether it will exclusively be used for Oppo models or not.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 23, 2019, 3:07 PM IST
Representative image.
Representative image.

Oppo may soon launch a mobile System On a Chip (SOC) to power its upcoming smartphones that have been built by them internally. According to a report, a trademark has been filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The new chipset is reportedly being called OPPO M1. The report further adds that engineers from Speadtrum and MediaTek were hired to manufacture the upcoming chipsets, adding that the company may make the chipset 5G compatible. The OPPO M1 trademark description reads, “Chips [integrated circuits]; Semiconductor chips; Computer chips; Multiprocessor chips; Electronic chips for the manufacture of integrated circuits; Biochips; Smartphones; Cell phones; Screens," the report reveals.

However, how long it will take for the M1 chipset to actually becoming a reality remains unknown. Furthermore, whether it will be exclusively used for Oppo models or will the chips find their way into other smartphones too remains to be seen. Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei already have their own chipsets. Earlier this week it was revealed that Oppo R17 Pro has started receiving ColorOS 6 update in India, with the company confirming that it will receive the ColorOS 7 update as well. Furthermore, according to Oppo, the ColorOS 6 update will bring along Game Boost 2.0, new wallpapers, Hyper Boost and a new UI among other features.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
