Oppo May Soon Launch Own Chipset OPPO M1 to Power Upcoming Smartphones
Oppo has not yet specified when their in-house SoC will be released. There's also no confirmation on whether it will exclusively be used for Oppo models or not.
Representative image.
Oppo may soon launch a mobile System On a Chip (SOC) to power its upcoming smartphones that have been built by them internally. According to a report, a trademark has been filed with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO). The new chipset is reportedly being called OPPO M1. The report further adds that engineers from Speadtrum and MediaTek were hired to manufacture the upcoming chipsets, adding that the company may make the chipset 5G compatible. The OPPO M1 trademark description reads, “Chips [integrated circuits]; Semiconductor chips; Computer chips; Multiprocessor chips; Electronic chips for the manufacture of integrated circuits; Biochips; Smartphones; Cell phones; Screens," the report reveals.
However, how long it will take for the M1 chipset to actually becoming a reality remains unknown. Furthermore, whether it will be exclusively used for Oppo models or will the chips find their way into other smartphones too remains to be seen. Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi and Huawei already have their own chipsets. Earlier this week it was revealed that Oppo R17 Pro has started receiving ColorOS 6 update in India, with the company confirming that it will receive the ColorOS 7 update as well. Furthermore, according to Oppo, the ColorOS 6 update will bring along Game Boost 2.0, new wallpapers, Hyper Boost and a new UI among other features.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Google Acquisition Of Fitbit Raises Concerns About Data Privacy
-
Thursday 07 November , 2019 HiBy R3 Review: A Hi-Fi Music Player That Does the Job Without Breaking the Bank
-
Thursday 14 November , 2019 Aspark Owl: World’s Fastest Electric Car Unveiled In Dubai
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019 Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Leaves House After Shocking Eviction
- It's Fadnavis, Not Thackeray: Overnight Twist in Maharashtra Has Made Newspapers 'Biggest Losers'
- TV Actress Gehana Vasisth Extremely Critical, Hospitalised After Long Shift Without Proper Nutrition
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More
- WhatsApp Updates: Wait For Dark Mode Continues, And Here is Everything Else on The Agenda