Oppo, OnePlus Will Launch Merged OS With Android 13 Update

Smartphone makers Oppo and OnePlus last year announced a formal merger of the two companies. With the merger, Oppo and OnePlus will be able to share technologies and take a significant chunk of the smartphone market under one single roof. One of the main talking points of the deal however has been the merger of Oppo and OnePlus’s softwares - ColorOS and OxygenOS. A new report has now suggested that Oppo and OnePlus will merge their Android skins with Android 13.

According to a report in MySmartPrice, Oppo and OnePlus will finally merge their experiences with the Android 13 update fully. This is in-line with rumours that suggested that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched with ColorOS 12 in certain regions. This sort of indicates that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be launched with OxygenOS 12 itself globally. Details of the new merged Oppo and OnePlus software are not clear yet. According to the new report, it will come in late 2022 with Android 13 but the branding is still unclear. Earlier the Oppo-OnePlus software was rumoured to be named H2OOS.

OnePlus today announced that it will launch its OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G in India on February 17. The OnePlus Nor CE 2 5G can also be safely assumed to come with OxygenOS 12 upon launch. OnePlus has not given out any details about the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G but the smartphone is rumoured to come with a triple rear camera, a MediaTek processor, and a 6.4-inch AMOLED display.

Further, a new report by 91Mobiles suggests that the OnePlus Pad might run on Android 12L OS out of the box. In October 2021, Google had unveiled its Android 12L OS designed for tablets and foldable smartphones. Some leaks suggest that Android 12L is specifically designed for Google’s rumoured foldable Pixel phones. The Android 12L OS is not the Oppo-OnePlus software and is currently in beta. Details about a stable rollout remain unclear. Google parent Alphabet explains that the new Android version refines the UI on screens larger than 600sp.

