Oppo Pad Air, Oppo Enco X2 To Be Launched Alongside Oppo Reno 8 Series: Here's What To Expect

Smartphone maker Oppo has announced that it will launch its new tablet, the Oppo Pad Air in India on July 18, alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

The Oppo Pad Air, according to the company, will be an all-in-one tablet which will come powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and will come with an AI System Booster. The tablet will come with an ultra-thin design with an “industry-first sunset Dune 3D texture.” The Oppo Pad Air will also come with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light eye comfort certification, and will run on Android 12.

The tablet will offer several interesting features like multi-device connection, two-finger split screen, dual windows, and four finger floating windows for a user-friendly experience. The tablet is also the first tablet in its price segment that allows Oppo users to switch from their Oppo smartphone’s display to a larger screen. It also supports funtions like file drag-and-drop and clipboard sharing between the devices.

The Oppo Pad Air will also come with support for a stylus, and users will be able to purchase a smart stylus pen designed by Oppo that supports 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Oppo will also launch the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds alongside the Oppo Reno 8 series. The Oppo Enco X2 will be flagship TWS earbuds from the smartphone maker and will come with Active Noise Cancellation, and a segment-first Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording where users can record and play back audio efficiently. The Oppo Enco X2 will support 45dB depth and 4000Hz width Active Noise Cancellation, which the company is claiming to be “segment best.”

The TWS earbuds will also come with Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and a brand new low latency LHDC 4.0 codec.

Oppo will launch the Oppo Reno 8 series, the Oppo Pad Air, and the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds during an event on July 18. The company’s new smartphones are said to succeed the Reno 7 series, and the company has been teasing its upcoming launch since the past few days. Oppo has not announced the full specifications of the devices yet, but it is expected to reveal more in the days leading up to the launch.

