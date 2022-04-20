Oppo Pad Android Tablet May Launch in India Soon, Here's What We Know

Oppo is reportedly planning to launch the Oppo Pad tablet in India by July. According to tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter, Oppo’s first tablet which is already available in China may arrive in the country by the end of June or July, but the exact date remains unclear. He also adds that the Oppo Pad may come with a price tag of Rs 30,000, and Oppo is also reportedly planning to launch the Reno 8 series in India soon. Oppo’s sister brand Realme recently announced the launch of the Realme Pad Mini in India.

The tipster has not shared any specifications, but if the rumours are accurate, we can expect the tablet to feature similar specifications. The China-specific Oppo Pad comes with an 11-inch IPS LCD screen with Full-HD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10 content to offer a rich viewing experience. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 SoC that powers some notable premium mid-budget smartphones like OnePlus 9R. The chipset is also well reviewed by reviewers due to its consistent performance. The Oppo Pad also comes with a 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Other key features include a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The tablet also boasts a thin form factor measuring just 6.99mm thickness. The tab also comes with Oppo Pencil (stylus) that the Realme tablets are yet to get.

To recall, the Oppo Pad debuted in China for CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,400) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Its 6GB RAM + 256GB launched with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (approx Rs 32,160). It also got a top 8GB RAM + 256GB variant for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs 35,720), though it may not arrive in the country. Its sibling brand, Realme offers the Realme Pad for starting approx Rs 14,000. The Oppo Pad may rival Xiaomi Pad 5 that is set to launch in India later this month.

